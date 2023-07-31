Denver financial literacy nonprofit to host financial planning event

DENVER — Incourage Life, a financial literacy nonprofit, is hosting an event on Saturday, August 5, aimed at helping families create financial plans.

The Mindset Mixer is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We have people coming in to speak to us about real estate, mortgage lending, buying your first home, how to do multi-units, what's the best way to find funding if you do want to purchase your first home. We also have individuals coming in to speak about nonprofit organizations,” Incourage Life founder Chantae Cowans said.

Cowans said attendees will also learn about life insurance and estate planning.

“Then we also have people coming in to talk about investing. So it's super important to make sure that you're planning for your retirement. And so as we talk about all of these things that are necessary to build our generational wealth,” Cowans said. “Our target demographic is anybody between the ages of 25 and 55 — entrepreneurs, professionals, individuals who have families that they have to support or who are just looking to make it to their next level of financial freedom. A lot of us are, you know, are struggling. So when I think of demographics, I'm thinking of individuals who are making anywhere between $50,000 to $70,000, but want to make more and want their dollar to stretch.”

Cowans said the goal is to give community members the skills they need to be financially successful.

“We want to make sure that we are giving you guys the proper strategy to manage your wealth, increase your wealth, grow your wealth,” Cowans said.

