Denver Film Society announces 2025 Film on the Rocks lineup at Red Rocks

MORRISON, Colo. — Grab some popcorn and your friends — the Denver Film Society has announced its 2025 Film on the Rocks lineup at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater.

This marks the 26th season that the film society has presented movies under the stars at the amphitheater. Live entertainment kicks off the evening before the movies begin.

Here is the schedule:



June 9 : "2001: A Space Odyssey" (with Big Dopes and Al Jackson)

: "2001: A Space Odyssey" (with Big Dopes and Al Jackson) June 23 : "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" (with The Martini Shot and Steve Gillespie)

: "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" (with The Martini Shot and Steve Gillespie) June 30 : "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971) (with School of Rock Littleton and Janae Burris)

: "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971) (with School of Rock Littleton and Janae Burris) July 7 : "Legally Blonde" (with Blankslate and Hannah Jones)

: "Legally Blonde" (with Blankslate and Hannah Jones) Aug. 18: "Shrek 2" (with Shrek Rave and Georgia Comstock, powered by Xcel Energy)

Tickets for these movies go on sale on April 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $25 and doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the live entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. and the movie starting at dusk. To purchase tickets, click here.

Film on the Rocks is a collaborative production of Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues.