Denver expecting triple digit temps this week as millions in U.S. brace for searing heat wave

City of Denver opens cooling centers at all rec centers currently operating in the city
Denver7
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 17, 2023
DENVER — With triple-digit temperatures descending upon Colorado this week, many of you will be looking for ways to beat the heat.

“I have a pool at my apartment, but sometimes we get tired of that,” said Jericha Huntzinger, who was enjoying the fountain at Union Station with a little girl she nannies for. “She loves people, so I figured, I’ll take her downtown and see if these were turned on and it worked out.”

Denver was expected to hit 100 degrees Monday, which would make it the first 100-degree day in the Mile High City this summer.

In response to the extreme heat, the City and County of Denver have activated cooling centers throughout the city.

“When the weather gets hot, or even in the winter when it’s too cold outside, we allow individuals to come inside, just take a break,” said Tony Hernandez, recreation director for the Carla Madison Rec Center on E. Colfax Avenue.

All rec centers currently operating in Denver will be open this week to people who need shelter from the sweltering heat.

“People will have access to a designated seating area, water fountains, and restrooms,” Hernandez said.

Denver’s public health department offers these tips to avoid heat related illnesses:

  • Use air conditioning as much as possible. Fans, unfortunately, do not help prevent heat-related illnesses.
  • Cold or cool showers and/or baths can bring your body temperature down.
  • Drink plenty of water, even if you're not feeling thirsty.
  • Avoid using your stove or oven which can make your home hotter.
  • Limit beverages with alcohol and caffeine.

