Denver expands area where pedal cabs can operate, now includes Empower Field at Mile High

Posted at 4:16 PM, Aug 11, 2022
DENVER — The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is allowing pedal cabs to go where no pedal cab has gone before.

On Thursday, the department updated the areas where pedal cab drivers can legally operate.

Under the expansion, pedal cabs can now operate around Empower Field at Mile High — just in time for the Broncos' first preseason game of the year Saturday.

Pedal cabs can also operate in the following areas:

  • River North Art District (RiNo)
  • Auraria area, but not on Auraria Parkway
  • Golden Triangle area
  • Larger area of Capitol Hill

Pedal cab drivers are still prohibited from operating in certain areas, including:

  • The 16th Street Mall
  • The Central Business District from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on non-holiday weekdays
  • Speer Boulevard
  • Auroria Parkway
  • Colfax Avenue
  • Park Avenue
  • Broadway
  • Brighton Boulevard, however the cycle track is OK

Pedal cabs must remain on the roadway, even when loading and unloading passengers, according to DOTI.

For updates on future pedal cab updates, you can sign up for the pedal cab informational bulletin.

