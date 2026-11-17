Before election results can be certified next week, election equipment will undergo an audit Tuesday to make sure votes were counted accurately and that the results match voters’ selections.

This is a routine part of the election process, but an important one.

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Denver election equipment undergoes audit ahead of results certification

“What it does is ensure another level of security, and proof to be able to show that our votes are tabulated correctly. It's part of what we do, and we take a lot of pride in the fact that we've never failed,” Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López said.

Denver7 Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López

The audit randomly uses selected ballots to compare the votes cast with the results recorded by election equipment.

“For close races, we have to pull a lot of ballots at random to ensure that the audit is done correctly,” López said.

It’s an additional layer of verification following pre-election testing, known as logic and accuracy testing.

“If we were to fail an audit, we would have to do another round. All counties would have to do that, and it's up to four rounds. On that fourth round, we'd have to tabulate all the ballots all over again, so it is a very important process. It is hard to do, but it's meticulous, and that's why we value accuracy over speed during the election,” López said.

The audit is done in a bipartisan effort, including representatives from both major political parties. Denver clerk and recorder Paul López said it's important to help build confidence in the results.

“Anybody that touches a ballot, all the way to the audit that's being done, and the certification is all done in a bipartisan fashion. You have the Republican party representatives, Democratic party representatives, and you have myself as the audit board to make sure everything is secure, transparent, and accurate,” López said.

Once the audit is complete and the results are verified, the next step is certification and that’s expected to happen next Tuesday.