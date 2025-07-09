Denver eclipses 100 degrees for first time in 2025, ties daily record high temp

Denver’s first triple-digit day of 2025 is in the books.

The city’s weather station of record, Denver International Airport, reached 100 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, tying the daily record high for July 9 set back in 2022. The average daily high is just 90 degrees.

This is, however, right on schedule for Denver’s first 100-degree day of the year. On average, we hit that benchmark in the second week of July – with it happening as early as June 11.

Denver flirted with triple digits on back-to-back days to start summer, with record-breaking heat forecast for the area on June 20 and 21, but we only reached 99 degrees both days.

The National Weather Service in Boulder had forecast Denver to hit 101 degrees Wednesday.

A cooldown is ahead, with the high falling to 93 degrees Thursday and into the 80s Friday and Saturday with a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

