Denver District Attorney Beth McCann will not seek re-election in 2024

After two terms, McCann said she feels the office is thriving and many of her goals are accomplished
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 20, 2023
DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday she will not seek re-election in 2024 to a third term.

“It has been the honor and privilege of my life to head up the Denver District Attorney’s Office and the amazing team of committed dedicated employees for the past several years,” McCann stated in a news release. “This was the most difficult decision I have made about my career and future, and it came with a great deal of thought, weighing of options and consideration for the future of the Denver District Attorney’s Office.”

When McCann, a Democrat, was sworn into office Jan. 10, 2017, she became the first female district attorney in Denver’s history.

Before being elected as district attorney, McCann served for four terms as a House representative for District 8 in the state legislature, worked in law for various firms, was Denver’s first female manager of safety, co-founded the Colorado Women’s Bar Association and more.

