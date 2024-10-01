Watch Now
Denver deputy sheriff arrested on domestic violence charges

DENVER — A Denver deputy sheriff was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident, the Denver Sheriff Department announced Tuesday.

Willie Smalls was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence), a release from the department read.

Details of the incident and arrest were not released.

Smalls, who has been with the department since 2023, is assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.

He was placed on investigatory leave after the department was notified of the arrest.

