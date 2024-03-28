Denver deputy sheriff arrested following alleged domestic violence incident

DENVER — A Denver deputy sheriff was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident.

In a release, the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) said Deputy Sheriff Lauren Vialpando was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for assault in the third degree (domestic violence). The department said it was notified of the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said the victim suffered physical injuries following an alleged altercation with Vialpando in southern Jefferson County. The spokesperson said the victim and Vialpando were involved in a domestic relationship.

JCSO said it could not share further details about the incident, including when it happened.

Vialpando became a deputy sheriff in 2017 and is assigned to the Denver County Jail. She has been placed on investigatory leave, according to DSD.

The department said the Office of the Independent Monitor was notified, and its Public Integrity Division has opened an investigation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.