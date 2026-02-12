Denver deputy sheriff arrested after allegedly providing vape to an inmate at the Downtown Detention Center

DENVER — A Denver deputy sheriff was arrested Thursday on charges related to an incident that occurred while he was on duty, the Denver Sheriff department announced Thursday.

Aniel Martinez, who worked at the Downtown Detention Center, faces charges of official misconduct and introducing contraband. The charges, both misdemeanors, stem from a Jan. 2 incident, according to the release.

According to the arrest affidavit, Martinez allegedly provided a vape to to an inmate and arranged for the inmate to pay him $60 via CashApp.

Martinez was placed on paid investigatory leave Jan. 3 and is under investigation by the Public Integrity Division; the Office of the Independent Monitor has also been notified, the release said. Martinez has been employed as a Denver deputy sheriff since 2024, the release stated.

He is currently being held at the Downtown Detention Center.