Denver deputy arrested for off-duty misconduct

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff Department was notified Monday that a deputy on investigatory leave since July was arrested.

The Denver Police Department arrested Denver Deputy Sheriff Abdirahman Ahmed on charges of false imprisonment, second-degree official misconduct, and sexual contact without consent.

The sheriff department said the alleged incident occurred while Ahmed was off duty.

The department said it had placed Ahmed on investigatory leave on July 6.

However, it’s not clear whether this disciplinary action is connected to Ahmed’s charges.

The department stated that Ahmed became a deputy sheriff in 2019 and is currently assigned to the Denver County Jail.