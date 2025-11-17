Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure redesigns Alameda Avenue after community pushback

DENVER — Alameda Avenue between Franklin and Lincoln Streets has seen hundreds of crashes over the years, according to Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

Frequent rear-end and left-turn crashes prompted them to redesign the roadway, and one neighbor said he's seen the safety issues firsthand.

“Being the recipient of a crash on my property. Having to call. Get into a wreck on the intersection just behind us here, spin out, go over the curb, impact our retaining wall,” Bryant Denning, who lives along Alameda, said.

To improve pedestrian and vehicle safety, DOTI’s original plans called for removing one lane from each direction, but the community pushed back, worried about congestion.

DOTI listened and has now redesigned the project.

“We are taking the one travel lane in the westbound direction. This is the direction that has lower volume of vehicles and then we are going to provide these turn pockets for safer turns,” DOTI Director of Communications Nancy Kuhn said.

Construction on this corridor is set to start in late 2026 and finish off in 2027.