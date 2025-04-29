Denver committee delays vote on e-scooter policy change that would incorporate 'sidewalk detection tech'

DENVER — Denver's Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure (LUTI) Committee delayed a discussion and vote Tuesday on a proposed policy change for where people can ride and park e-scooter and e-bike rentals in the city.

During the LUTI committee meeting, council members decided to postpone the item until the following week.

The proposed policy change is two-fold, according to City of Denver Councilmember Chris Hinds, who represents District 10.

"It really boils down to two big things. First, where do people ride scooters? Second, where do people place scooters? This ordinance addresses both," Hinds explained. "The ordinance requires sidewalk riding detection technology, which we don't have in Denver right now."

Hinds said this proposal could make sidewalks more accessible, reduce scooter injuries and protect pedestrians.

Parking scooters and e-bikes on sidewalks is dangerous and a problem, he said, which is why the so-called "sidewalk detection technology" would be a solution.

"Riding a scooter on the sidewalk is illegal in Denver, but the first idea is to determine where people are riding scooters on the sidewalk so that we can look at the built environment around it," Hinds said.

Hinds told Denver7 that Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is already testing this kind of technology.

Nancy Kuhn, spokesperson for DOTI, said they are testing its accuracy. The department is "testing the ability of the technology to detect sidewalk riding by scooter users and collecting data so we can better understand how the technology works," she explained. This includes frequency and locations of sidewalk riding.

"We may also potentially see if we have hot spots or locations where sidewalk riding is more prevalent, so we can do outreach and education at those locations," Kuhn continued. "This testing initiative started a couple of weeks ago, so no results to share yet."

DOTI plans on conducting a "field test of the technology in Q1-Q2 2025 with the goal to determine the accuracy of the technology in the Denver context, particularly in the dense urban core," Kuhn said.

The department will continue its work with industry experts and peer cities to better understand the technology, which is being rolled out in other cities.

For people like Nikki Hinkebein, a change to the e-scooter policy sounds like a positive, especially after experiences she has had in the Lower Downtown neighborhood.

"I don't really like scooters on the sidewalks," she said. "I've been hit actually once, but it was in a crowded area coming out of a Rockies game, so I'm all for it to keep the sidewalks a little safe down here."

Still, Hinkebein said that while she's on board for the proposed changes, she likes that the mode of transportation is available to those who choose to use it.

"I think anything to make the sidewalks a little safer would be cool for pedestrians," she said. "I do like the scooter stuff, so I hope it doesn't deter from people riding it. But I don't know — give or take."

The proposed change would also include designated corrals within mandatory parking zones for scooters and e-bikes.

Denver's LUTI committee is now expected to take up the topic in next week's meeting. Members of the committee will then vote whether or not to move the proposal to a full city council vote.

Denver’s Shared Bike and Scooter Program hit an all-time high of 6,639,297 rides in 2024, which is a 27% increase from 2023. Since 2018, the bikes and scooters have replaced more than eight million car trips, the city reported.

The City of Denver is reminding e-scooter and bicycle users about the rules of the road:

