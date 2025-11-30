Denver City Council to vote on contract for nonprofit to take over Aspen Shelter, provide citywide services

Two contracts with a nonprofit are going before Denver’s city council on Monday. One is to run shelter spaces at the Aspen Shelter and the other for citywide ambassador services.

The Salvation Army currently runs the Aspen Shelter but won't be renewing with the city, citing increased costs.

The first contract is worth $30 million with Urban Alchemy, a San Francisco-based nonprofit, to run the Aspen Shelter.

“We want to come here because we believe we're the experts,” said Louie Hammonds with Urban Alchemy.

The Aspen Shelter has 289 private rooms. Urban Alchemy would handle daily operations, help people get services, and work to get guests into stable housing

When Denver7 spoke with Urban Alchemy last month, the group said it knows the challenges of the Aspen Shelter – ranging from past violence to safety concerns – but say they have the experience to tackle it all.

“That means you've got to be accountable, you've got to be transparent, and you've got to be upfront. And so that's what we love about this type of contract that it just is up front, show me what you're doing, and we're going to have to prove that,” Hammonds said.

Last month, an Aspen Shelter resident told Denver7 she has safety concerns.

“You can't have a safe environment because they're bringing the drugs. And if there's drugs, there's crime, and nobody wants to deal with it and it doesn't create safe neighborhood,” said Karen Adkins, lives at Aspen Shelter.

The second contract is worth $3 million for Urban Alchemy to provide community ambassadors across Denver.

They would help keep public areas clean, offer basic support to those in need and check-in with those experiencing homeless.

“Trauma informed. We're talking about really practicing the principles, empowering people, collaborating, providing choice, meeting people where they're at, but not leaving them where they're at. You know, kindness goes a long way,” Hammonds said.

If the contracts are approved, they would run through 2028.