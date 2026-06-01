Denver City Council member Sarah Parady resigning citing health

DENVER — Denver City Council member Sarah Parady announced Monday that she will be resigning from her position on Aug. 5.

The District 1 council member cited health and family priorities as reasons she will be stepping down.

On Monday, during a regular council meeting, an emotional Parady said she has been suffering from an undiagnosed illness.

“I won’t pretend to understand what’s exactly going on medically, because I don’t. But what I can tell you is that going up the stairs now is harder and more exhausting than going up a 14er,” Parody told other council members. “When I stand up from the committee table, the world spins on its axis. Everything hurts. Pain, fatigue. I don’t think there’s some undiagnosed, progressive illness that’s waiting in the wings for me.”

Parady was elected to represent northwest Denver in 2019 and was instrumental in renaming La Raza Park and facilitating the rezoning of more than 70% of northwest Denver, according to an online bio.

In a statement, Mayor Mike Johnston praised Parady as “tireless advocate” for residents. His full statement is below:

“Councilwoman Parady is a tireless advocate for Denverites, bringing passion, conviction, and a deep sense of responsibility to every discussion and decision she is in. In particular, I have enjoyed working alongside her to create and preserve more affordable housing, and I will always value her partnership in protecting immigrants.

Public service requires dedication, resilience, and a willingness to stand up for your beliefs and the beliefs of your constituents. Councilwoman Parady has consistently demonstrated those qualities. And though we have sometimes viewed issues differently, I have never questioned her values or her deep desire to improve the lives of Denverites.

On behalf of Denver, I would like to thank Councilwoman Parady for her dedication and service to our city. I send my love to her and her family, as well as my hope of a swift return to full health.”

To fill her seat after Aug. 5, a special election will be held on Nov. 3, coinciding with the General Election, according to the city.