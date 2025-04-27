Denver businesses seeing a boost with Nuggets and the Avalanche in playoffs

DENVER — Excitement is building in Mile High, with two teams in the playoffs. Fans are feeling the thrill, and businesses are also seeing a boost.

Sportsfan, an apparel shop with multiple locations, is ready for Avalanche and Nuggets fans to flood the store looking for gear. The business's owner, Derek Friedman, said fans are hunting for their favorite jerseys and wearing their team's gear during these big games.

"I think people love to wear the items that have the logos on it because it helps them identify with the team. So yes, there is an immediate grouping of people who have similar jerseys, or if they're all about Landeskog because he just came back, so it's a way to support the team and also have an identity," Friedman said.

With both teams in the playoffs, he explained just how much this means for his bottom line.

"It means the difference of 20% to sometimes 40% versus when you don't have playoffs, and you don't have all of that activity," Friedman said.

Close to Ball Arena is the Celtic on Market, an Irish pub that was filled with fans on Saturday. Noel Hickey, the business owner, explained the excitement can be felt in the atmosphere.

"We're very lucky in the sense that we're very busy when it's not playoff time. So, when it comes to the playoff, the atmosphere is so much better, and people are a lot more excited and apprehensive. They want to drink more, which is wonderful. That's why we are here," Hickey said.

Hickey explained that on busy days like Saturday, there will be an extra five bartenders to help thirsty fans. Evidently, the playoff fever continues in Denver, as both teams won on Saturday, bringing more nerves and excitement.

"I think having the Nuggets and the Avs in the playoffs is the cream on top of the pudding," Hickey said.