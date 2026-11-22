DENVER — The Denver Broncos announced the death of Tom Jackson, a Ring of Fame linebacker and a cornerstone of the team’s Orange Crush defense.

The team said in a statement Sunday that it is heartbroken by Jackson’s passing. The statement called him “one of the most beloved players in franchise history.”

The Broncos said Jackson was an inspirational leader and fierce competitor, and a proud member of the team’s first Super Bowl squad, which helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. The team said off the field he carried himself with class, warmth and humility, and formed lifelong friendships with teammates and fans across Broncos Country.

Denver Broncos Tom Jackson's passing

After his playing career, Jackson became a fixture on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “NFL Primetime” for generations of fans. The Broncos said his personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career.

The team said his humor “defined an era of sports broadcasting.”

“Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years,” the Broncos said in the statement.

The team extended its sympathies to Jackson’s wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates.