Denver boy, 14, missing since Friday afternoon

DENVER — A 14-year-old boy has been missing in Denver since Feb. 6 and police are asking for the public's help keeping an eye out for him.

Dakryn Rhymes was last seen near E. 27th Avenue and Columbine Street as he was leaving school on foot, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). However, he did not go home and has not been seen since.

CBI

He is described as a Black 14-year-old boy with black hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their police department or the DPD at 720-913-2000.

When Denver7 reached out to the DPD about this case, we received the following response from a spokesperson: "Runaway children are at increased risk for a variety of dangers. The Denver PD is worried about all children not known to be in a safe environment. In this instance, we do not have any information to give us any specific increased concerns."