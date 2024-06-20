Denver-bound United jet turns back to Connecticut after a piece of engine lining fell off during takeoff

Federal officials are investigating an incident in which a piece of engine cover lining fell off a United Airlines plane that was taking off in Connecticut.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that crew members on the plane heard an “abnormal noise” shortly after the Airbus A320 jet took off from Bradley International Airport. They were able to return and land safely at the same airport.

United says a portion of the engine’s sound-dampening outer liner was found on the runway.

The airline says it's trying to arrange other flights for the 124 passengers who were trying to get to Denver.