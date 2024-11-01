Denver botanic gardens carves biggest pumpkin yet, almost 2,000 pounds

DENVER — One of the largest pumpkins ever grown in Colorado was carved at the Denver Botanic Gardens on Thursday.

This is the third year in a row Denver Botanic Gardens has hosted a live over-sized pumpkin carving for spectators to view.

Fruit-carver Willy Tuz returned as their designated carver.

"I do fruit carvings year round. When fall comes, we just jump into pumpkin season," said Tuz.

"This is the third year we've done this large pumpkin size. I think last year was around 1,600 pounds. This is like a dream for me to have this size of the canvas to work with," he said.

The pumpkin was provided by pumpkin farmer Chad New. New grew the pumpkin in his Parker backyard.

"It's something that I wanted to do. So like any person my age, I got on YouTube, I learned how to do it, and I've been getting progressively better over the years," said New.

"This pumpkin weighed 1,976 pounds. This is the third largest ever grown in Colorado. It held the state record for one week. I beat my previous record, and then some other guy got real lucky and beat me, but we'll get him next year," New said.

New grows about three pumpkins each year and saves his best one for Denver Botanic Gardens. He even transports the pumpkin himself.

"My biggest pumpkin is always earmarked for the Botanic Gardens. I like to place them in places where they can be enjoyed," said New.

If you want to see the giant pumpkin display, Denver Botanic Gardens will keep it up throughout the weekend.