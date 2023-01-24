Watch Now
Denver bilingual school welcomes 20 students from Venezuela

Migrant families welcomed with traditional breakfast
Cole Arts and Science Academy, a bilingual school in Denver Public Schools, welcomed 20 new students from Venezuela on Monday morning.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 23, 2023
DENVER — On Monday, Cole Arts and Science Academy in Denver welcomed 20 new students. All have recently migrated to Denver from Venezuela.

"Some of our staff members are also from Venezuela, so we decided to have a traditional Venezuelan breakfast for them this morning," said Cole Principal Meredith Brown.

Cole is a transitional native language instruction school, where the majority of students are Spanish speakers. Fifth-grader Alejandra said she can relate to the newcomers.

"I'm not from Venezuela, but I'm from Honduras, and I’m excited to introduce myself and the school to these new people," she said.

The new students will get to spend the first week learning the basics of going to school in a new country. Other students will serve as ambassadors to help them get acquainted.

"I’m hoping that it helps students make connections with other students so they’re able to make friends quickly," Brown said.

