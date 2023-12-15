Watch Now
Denver-based nonprofit Nxt Chapter hosts holiday gift giveaway

Nxt Chapter, a Denver-based nonprofit hosts a holiday gift giveaway event.
Posted at 4:45 PM, Dec 15, 2023
DENVER – On Friday, Nxt Chapter, a nonprofit that helps ex-offender re-entering society, held a holiday gift giveaway at the Assessment, Intake, and Diversion (AID) Center in downtown Denver.

Event organizers said the event helped ensure more than 300 families and about 634 kids receive gifts this holiday season.

“These are families that have had a rough year and need a little help,” said Kenny Harris, Nxt Chapter peer navigator and youth director. “No one leaves here without a gift.”

Josephine Burton, Nxt Chapter founder and executive director, said even after the holiday season is over, Nxt Chapter and the AID Center will continue helping those in need.

“It’s a blessing for us to be able to help families in their time of need,” she said. “We are excited to partner with the AID Center on this event, which serves people coming out of incarceration and helps them with re-entry and recovery.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
