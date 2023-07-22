Denver-based Frontier Airlines faces lawsuit alleging 'hidden' baggage fees, false advertising

Frontier Airlines markets itself as having the lowest fares, but a new lawsuit alleges the Denver-based carrier makes up the difference with hidden, inflated fees.

Florida resident Amira Hamad filed the 21-page lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in late June, seeking a refund of the fees and $100 million in punitive damages for herself and others.

A spokesperson for Frontier said the airline doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Hamad said in the lawsuit that she booked a round-trip flight with Frontier after seeing an “attractive” price online and reading on the company’s website that passengers are allowed one free personal item no larger than 14 inches tall, 18 inches wide and 8 inches deep.

