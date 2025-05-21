Watch Now
Denver, Aurora police seek additional victims after man is arrested for sexual assault

Glen Orion Meredith, 36, faces 14 charges and police believe more victims remain unidentified
DENVER — Police in Denver and Aurora on Wednesday said they’re seeking additional victims after a man was recently arrested for sexual assault.

Glen Orion Meredith, 36, was arrested last week on several felony charges including sexual assault, kidnapping, menacing and second-degree assault, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department.

Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who believes they were a victim of Meredith, or who has any information that could be helpful to investigators, to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at (720) 913-6040.

