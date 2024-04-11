Denver-area Trader Joe’s fined over $200,000 for worker safety issues

A Trader Joe’s store in Greenwood Village was fined almost $217,000 by the U.S. Labor Department for federal safety violations.

The location at 5910 S. University Blvd. was cited for not providing adequate safety training to its forklift operators and failing to inspect the lift trucks, according to a Wednesday morning news release by the Labor Department. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration discovered the safety hazards during an inspection of the Colorado location in December.

Trader Joe’s was also fined for “repeatedly blocking and rendering inaccessible electrical equipment with boxes,” the news release reports.

“Employers must comply with all federal safety standards, including forklift safety training and keeping areas around electrical equipment clear to help prevent serious injuries and fatal incidents,” said OSHA Area Director Chad Vivian. “We will continue to cite companies that fail to implement the measures necessary to protect their employees from these hazards.”

These are two issues that the grocery chain has previously received citations for, with forklift violations also recorded during three other inspections in Pennsylvania, Maine and Massachusetts. The blocking violations occurred in Maine, New York and New Jersey.

