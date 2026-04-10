Denver-area prices show sharp increase in latest inflation report, outpacing national numbers

Friday’s newest inflation numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show prices across the Denver area rose 1.7% in February and March, marking a 4.2% increase from the same time last year.

Both numbers are nearly a full percent higher than the national average of 1% over the February-March period and 3.3% increase year over year.

“It's a shame we've worked hard and we're old,” said retiree Mary Lipson of Denver. “It's almost like we're invisible. I feel like we're invisible.”

Lipson says since the beginning of the year, she is paying roughly $1,000 more per month for her and her husband’s insurance.

As somebody who relies on social security and a waning pension to make ends meet, she says she feels the price increases daily.

“I'm at the stage of my life where I can take a chicken, and I can get two free meals out of it,” Lipson said. “I come from the 40s and 50s. I know how to do that but it's an abomination for my grandchildren. I just don't see the hope.”

According to the report, energy prices rose 25.4% in February and March—the category with the most substantial increase during that time. Lodging, public transportation, and apparel rose 5% in the two-month period with rent (+3.8%) and home furniture (+10.8%) also showing gains.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

“I think if the war [in Iran] continues for more than two weeks, we are looking at pretty high energy prices, which will feed into all other prices,” said Kishore Kulkarni, economics professor at MSU Denver. “Clearly, energy is an important input for a lot of productions, and that's why the prices start going up in other sectors.”

There were some notable regresses in the report, which showed food prices in the Denver area falling 0.7% in February and March. Leading the decrease was fruit and vegetables at -2.6% and cereal and bakery goods at -3.5%.

Denver7 reached out to local grocers, some of whom said they were surprised to hear of the decrease, saying it didn’t feel like it.

Lipson agrees.

“It feels hopeless,” she said. “Talk to the real people. I don't know who they're talking to.”