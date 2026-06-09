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Denver approves $2.9M to settle George Floyd protest suit

denver george floyd protests
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Denver Police Department officers clear a man who fell to the street after they used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd on May 28, 2020, in Denver. Jurors began deliberating Friday, March 25, 2022, in a federal lawsuit accusing police of using indiscriminate force against people protesting the killing of Floyd in Denver two years ago, violating their constitutional rights. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
denver george floyd protests
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DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday approved a $2.9 million payment to settle a lawsuit brought by 13 protesters injured by police during the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations.

A court ruled that officers used unjustified and excessive force and violated the protesters’ First and Fourth Amendment rights.

This lawsuit is one of many the city has faced, and it has already paid more than $18 million in protest-related settlements as of 2025.

In April, a federal appeals court upheld a ruling ordering Denver to pay $14 million to 12 additional protesters.

The money for this settlement will come from the city’s general fund.

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