Denver approves $2.9M to settle George Floyd protest suit

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday approved a $2.9 million payment to settle a lawsuit brought by 13 protesters injured by police during the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations.

A court ruled that officers used unjustified and excessive force and violated the protesters’ First and Fourth Amendment rights.

This lawsuit is one of many the city has faced, and it has already paid more than $18 million in protest-related settlements as of 2025.

In April, a federal appeals court upheld a ruling ordering Denver to pay $14 million to 12 additional protesters.

The money for this settlement will come from the city’s general fund.