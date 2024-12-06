Denver Animal Shelter warns about scammers targeting owners of lost pets and giving them false hope

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter is warning the community about a renewed scam that preys on owners of lost pets.

Several people have gone to the shelter looking for their lost pets after they received a call from somebody who said their animal was at the shelter, but had been hit by a car and needed emergency surgery. The scammer says they need a $500 deposit before they can begin treatment.

The Denver Animal Shelter is reminding the public that it will never take payment over the phone. All payments are made in person.

People who received these calls said the phone number comes up as 311, which is Denver's main information line.

Denver Animal Shelter Director Melanie Sobel said the scammers are likely scouring lost pet websites and social media groups to find their potential victims.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 6, 11am

“It is disgusting that anyone would take advantage of someone who has lost a pet, who is very emotional and desperate to find their furry family member," Sobel said. "Luckily, the pet owners who've been contacted by scammers pretending to be with us are suspicious and don’t fall for the ploy."

The shelter, among others, saw this same scam a few months ago. It is impacting other groups in the community, including the Buddy Center in Castle Rock.

If you receive this call, hang up and call the shelter directly to verify if they have your lost pet.

Anybody who has lost a pet should only post on reputable lost pet community websites, and only use their first name and contact information, Denver Animal Shelter recommends. Make sure your pets are licensed, have an ID tag and collar, and are microchipped.