Denver airport introduces Express Pay option for faster parking exits

Denver International Airport is introducing a new parking payment option that will allow people to enter and exit without stopping at the gate.

It's called Express Pay, and it uses license plate recognition technology to automatically identify a vehicle upon entry and exit, and process payment electronically for enrolled users.

Officials at DIA said the hope is that it will reduce congestion at exit lanes and save time for travelers.

“I am very excited to announce this new way to make parking at DEN easier, more convenient and more efficient,” said Dave LaPorte, interim Chief Executive Officer at DEN. “This enhancement is another step in modernizing our parking operation and helping travelers save time.”

The service is available at the garage, economy and shuttle parking lots.

Here's how it works, from DIA officials.



Activate Express Pay - Set up Express Pay in the ParkMobile App before you arrive or scan the QR code on posted signs at DEN once you arrive to sign up online via ParkWhiz by Flash. Drive In - Your license plate is automatically recognized, and the gate opens, no ticket or scan required. Park - Park as usual. Your session starts automatically, and you’ll receive either an app notification or text message confirming activation, depending on how you enrolled. Drive Out - Upon exiting, the gate will lift automatically, payment will be processed electronically and a receipt will be sent via text message.

People can choose one-time payment or enroll in autopay. You can learn more and register here.