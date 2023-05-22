Denver air quality improves to 'moderate' levels before anticipated smoke plume moves in Monday

DENVER — The difference in air quality on Sunday was noticeable. The Environmental Protection Agency rated it "moderate" as heavy smoke from wildfires burning in Canada moved out of the region.

However, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is expecting another plume of wildfire smoke to approach Colorado from the north. Right now, it's not clear how what the impact might be.

As of late Sunday night, the highest Air Quality Index was 100 for ozone which indicated 'moderate.' Although CDPHE records show at it's highest levels, the Denver Metro met 'unhealthy' levels while Fort Collins and Greeley reached 'unhealthy for sensitive group' levels.

CDPHE said it will post any health advisories on its website. As the weekend comes to an end, there are no advisories for the Front Range or other areas.