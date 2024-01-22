Watch Now
Demonstration shuts down Denver streets

Posted at 1:33 PM, Jan 22, 2024
DENVER — A group of pro-Palestinian protesters marched along Speer Boulevard near the Auraria campus Monday, causing police to shut down streets in the area.

The protest was organized by the Party of Socialism and Liberation and began on campus around 11 a.m.

The group held up signs reading “Free Palestine,” and “End the aid, no more funds,” while they marched.

The group returned to the Auraria campus sometime after 1:30 p.m.

