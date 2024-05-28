Democratic incumbents face competition in Colorado state House primaries

DENVER — Voters will decide the nominees for several state legislative races during the June 25 primary. Two of the most closely watched races are in Denver, where Democratic incumbents are facing competition

Colorado House District 4

In Colorado State House District 4, which is located in northwest Denver, State Rep. Tim Hernandez, is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Cecelia Espenoza, a former immigration attorney, law professor, and judge.

Espenoza ran for the seat last year but lost a vacancy committee election to Hernandez.

“Having lost the vacancy, I made a determination that the voters still needed to make a choice and so now I'm running for the primary,” said Espenoza.

Espenoza said like in other parts of town, housing is a top issue for people in the district.

“They're concerned on all different levels of housing, housing and homelessness, housing and the migrant crisis,” said Espenoza.

Espenoza, who describes herself as a “mainstream lifelong Democrat with progressive values,” said she has been active in local Democratic politics and has served in a variety of roles.

She said most voters in Colorado State House District 4 do not share Hernandez’s politics.

“Mr. Hernandez has staked out of a position in the far-left part of the Democratic Party, maybe even farther than the far left,” said Espenoza. “I do not believe this district as a whole is far left.”

Hernandez is a former schoolteacher and the first member of Gen-Z to serve in the Colorado House.

"As an adult in my community, it's my responsibility to try and do something to make it a little bit better so the young people in my community don't have to live through the same struggles that I did,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says five bills he sponsored made it to the governor's desk this year.

The only one that didn't was a bill to ban assault weapons.

“But it passed the Colorado House for the first time in Colorado history,” Hernandez said.

Last fall, he gained attention after a video surfaced on social media showing him refusing to condemn Hamas for its attack on Israel, leading him to later apologize.

“I am sorry for the harm I have caused to many in the Jewish community and the Israeli community this week,” Hernandez said in his apology video.

He also condemned Hamas.

Democratic incumbents face competition in Colorado state House primaries

Hernandez said he has learned a lot during his short time in office.

“It's all a learning process,” Hernandez said. “I'm a teacher. I think everybody can always learn all the time.”

Hernandez is confident he will win the primary.

“My community, our community is going to select a public school teacher, somebody from the neighborhood, and somebody who's going to fight for poor people, working-class people, and renters,” he said.

Espenoza said she believes voters want someone with more experience and mainstream views.

“They recognize that my background and experience in education and service to the community and in government at all levels – local, state, and federal – is substantially different than my opponent,” Espenoza said.

Colorado House District 6

Voters living in Capitol Hill, Congress Park, and neighborhoods along East Colfax in Denver, will decide the Democratic Party’s nominee for Colorado House District 6.

They must pick between the incumbent, State Rep. Elisabeth Epps, and her challenger Sean Camacho.

Epps, who describes herself as a “principled, proven, progressive candidate,” has frequently clashed with party leadership.

In January, she was reprimanded by House Speaker Julie McCluskie for interrupting a Jewish lawmaker’s speech during the special session in November.

Camacho, a former Air Force intelligence officer, is pledging a more diplomatic approach.

"A lot of people in my community want to see in a representative someone who is willing to collaborate and listen and fight for the values that are so important to my district,” said Camacho. “I feel like I would bring a different perspective to that.”

Epps did not respond to Denver7’s requests for an interview on Tuesday.