Delta plane safely lands in Denver with visible damage to its nose

DENVER — A Delta plane had visible damage to its nose from a mechanical issue, but landed safely at its destination in Denver on Monday, the airline confirmed.

An Airbus A320 carrying 148 customers and six crew members — DL1648 — took off from Detroit around 12:45 p.m. Monday and landed just after 1:30 p.m.

"Crews received an indication of a mechanical issue in the nose of the aircraft," according to a statement Delta sent to Denver7. "The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate without incident. Our maintenance crews are inspecting the aircraft. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

Nobody was injured, Delta said. The aircraft will be repaired overnight.

A new aircraft, an Airbus A319, will fly customers who are on flight DL2362 to Salt Lake City from Denver on Monday evening. That flight has been delayed by four and a half hours, Delta said.

Denver7 is working to learn more about what caused damage to the front of the plane.

This is a developing story and will be updated.