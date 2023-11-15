Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Delta County woman missing since Friday morning

Samantha Bartolo missing.jpg
Delta County Sheriff's Office
Samantha Bartolo missing.jpg
Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 12:55:58-05

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing Delta County woman since Friday afternoon, and they are now asking for the public's help locating her.

Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday from family members who said Samantha Bartolo was missing and had not been heard from in two days.

The family said that Bartolo had been living in a camp trailer near the Gunnison Gorge Conservation area off H-75 Road northeast of Delta. She lived there with her boyfriend, whom the sheriff's office identified as David Bement. The Delta County Search & Rescue Team and deputies with the sheriff’s office have spent two days trying to find her in this area.

Bartolo was last seen on Friday morning walking away from the trailer. At the time, she was wearing black yoga pants with a spaghetti strap black shirt, the sheriff's office said.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall with bright red hair.

The sheriff's office is asking anybody who was in the area and may have seen her to call the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 970-874-2015 or, to remain anonymous, Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 15, 8am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives