Delivery driver accused of DUI slams into Highlands Ranch home; no injuries reported

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A delivery driver suspected of DUI crashed into a Highlands Ranch home Sunday morning after falling asleep at the wheel.

No one was home at the time of the crash, and no significant injuries were reported.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the crash at a home in the 9800 block of Wedgewood Drive.

The driver reportedly fell asleep while delivering packages and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Additional details, including the suspect’s name, have not been released.