Deion Sanders will become the next University of Colorado head football coach

Deion Sanders has told his Jackson State team he will become the 28th University of Colorado head football coach and UC Athletic director Rick George confirmed the news Saturday evening in a release.

“There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders,” George said

“Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I’m confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character.”

Reports indicate Sanders is expected to make a $5 million salary.

The signs have been pointing in Coach Prime’s direction and the school’s board of regents had called for a special meeting Sunday.

The current Jackson State Coach said earlier reports on the offer were true and that he had received interest from other schools, according to the AP.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s FCS Division, since 2020 — guiding the Tigers to last season’s Southwestern Athletic Conference title and getting them to an 12-0 mark this season. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship on Saturday. The team went 27-5 in the Sanders era

University of Colorado has been searching for a replacement for Karl Dorrell after the coach was dismissed in October. The Buffaloes finished out the season at 1-11.

Colorado fans can see Sanders' first game as Buffaloes head coach September 2, 2023 at TCU with the first home game on September 9, 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

