Deion Sanders says report of job offer from Colorado is true

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders says a report stating the University of Colorado has offered him its head coaching job is true and he has also received interest from other schools.

The Jackson State coach didn’t say whether he’s considering any of the opportunities, including trying to turn around the Buffaloes’ declining program.

The university hasn’t commented on any candidates to replace Karl Dorrell after he was dismissed in October.

Interim coach Mike Sanford finished out the Buffaloes’ 1-11 season.

Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-0 mark this season.

The Tigers play Southern in the SWAC championship game this weekend.