Defendant pleads guilty to killing 2 people in Franktown in February 2022

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing two people in a garage in Douglas County in 2022, and is set to be sentenced next month.

Casey Michael Devol, 31, was accused of killing his sister Jessica Ann Mitchell, 32, and Bryan Todd Gray, 34, and shooting a dog on Feb. 8, 2022.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of cruelty to animals, a Class 6 felony.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.

The charges stem from an incident from the afternoon of Feb. 8, 2022. According to an arrest affidavit, just before 1:30 p.m., Gray’s employer reported that he had found Gray and Mitchell dead in the garage of a home at 2195 S. Russellville Road in Franktown. A dog had also been shot on the property.

Mitchell had a gunshot wound to the stomach and Gray had a gunshot wound to the head, the affidavit read.

Investigators on scene said they believed somebody may have tampered with the evidence at the scene since they could not find any firearm or shell casings, according to the affidavit. The home also appeared to have been ransacked. The investigators found security footage on the property that showed a man with long, bushy hair and a beard enter the garage with multiple handguns and a long gun, the document read. A dark-colored truck was also captured in the video.

The day after the shooting, a friend called a detective to say she suspected Devol may have been responsible, though she did not have actual knowledge of his involvement. She told investigators that Mitchell and her brother “did not have a good relationship” and Devol hadn’t been to work at the Town of Castle Rock Water Department in two days, according to the affidavit.

With this information, investigators were able to confirm the suspect was Devol.

Devol was arrested on Feb. 9 after detectives tracked him to Salina, Kansas, which is more than 230 miles from the Colorado-Kansas border. He was extradited back to Douglas County, where he was held without bond.

His next court date is Aug. 7, when he will be sentenced.