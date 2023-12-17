Watch Now
Deer attacks woman near Silver Cliff

SILVER CLIFF, Colo. — A 67-year-old Silver Cliff woman was attacked by a mule deer buck outside her home on Saturday.

The animal gored the woman just after she left her home located in the center of the town of Silver Cliff, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The victim sustained a puncture wound to her left leg and significant bruising on the right leg. She was taken to a hospital in Pueblo for treatment.

After the attack, two young bucks were seen sparring in the yard, common behavior during the deer rut, or mating season, CPW said in a news release.

“A wildlife officer went to investigate and found a bird feeder in the yard,” said Mike Brown, CPW Area Wildlife Manager in the region. “The victim told a CPW officer that she feeds birds and had thrown out bread earlier that day.”

Brown said there had been no recent reports of aggressive deer in Silver Cliff. He said the nature of the attack – so close to a house – immediately raised concerns that someone had been feeding the deer, causing it to lose its fear of people.

Wildlife officials are searching for the buck, which was described as having two spikes on each antler.

