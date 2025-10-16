Deceased woman found in Pueblo County amid cleanup of abandoned greenhouse, PCSO says

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Pueblo County are investigating after a person cleaning an abandoned greenhouse found a deceased woman on Wednesday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the body was located on the property along the 9100 block of W. Highway 96.

Google Maps

"The body appeared to have been there for some time," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating to learn what may have led to the woman's death and how she got to that location."

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will determine her identity, as well as her cause and manner of death.

No other details were available as of Wednesday evening.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250.