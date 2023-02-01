Deceased person found inside Pueblo house fire

PUEBLO, Colo. — A deceased person was found as firefighters were battling a house fire in Pueblo Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced.
Pueblo police and the Pueblo Fire Department were called out for a structure fire around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue. Police say a home on the back portion of the property was fully engulfed in fire and smoke.
During firefighting efforts, a deceased person was found inside the home, according to Pueblo police. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity and cause of death at a later time.
The circumstances of the fire are under investigation, but Pueblo police believe it is an isolated incident.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.