Deceased person found inside Pueblo house fire

PUEBLO, Colo. — A deceased person was found as firefighters were battling a house fire in Pueblo Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced.

Pueblo police and the Pueblo Fire Department were called out for a structure fire around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue. Police say a home on the back portion of the property was fully engulfed in fire and smoke.

During firefighting efforts, a deceased person was found inside the home, according to Pueblo police. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity and cause of death at a later time.

The circumstances of the fire are under investigation, but Pueblo police believe it is an isolated incident.