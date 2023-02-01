Watch Now
Deceased person found inside Pueblo house fire

Posted at 10:40 PM, Jan 31, 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. — A deceased person was found as firefighters were battling a house fire in Pueblo Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced.

Pueblo police and the Pueblo Fire Department were called out for a structure fire around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue. Police say a home on the back portion of the property was fully engulfed in fire and smoke.

During firefighting efforts, a deceased person was found inside the home, according to Pueblo police. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity and cause of death at a later time.

The circumstances of the fire are under investigation, but Pueblo police believe it is an isolated incident.

