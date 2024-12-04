Deceased man found in Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder on Wednesday morning

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A deceased man was found in the Chautauqua Meadow area of Boulder early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a person called the Boulder County Communications Center to report a possibly deceased person in the Chautauqua Meadow area, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers responded to the area and found an 18-year-old man west of Blue Bell Road on City of Boulder-managed open space. The man was pronounced deceased

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 4, 11am

Detectives with the sheriff's office investigated the scene alongside investigators from the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

The body was carried back to the trailhead by Rocky Mountain Rescue members and was transported to the coroner's office. The man has not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon. The coroner's office will determine his cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office said foul play is not suspected as of now, but the investigation remains active.