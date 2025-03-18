Decades of dedication: Butterfly Pavilion celebrates 30th anniversary supporting invertebrates

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — People of all ages can be spotted walking into Butterfly Pavilion eager to see the many invertebrates that call this place home. This year marks a major milestone as the Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited nonprofit invertebrate zoo celebrates its 30th anniversary.

"I think Butterfly Pavilion was created to fill a gap and that gap is that 97% of species that don't get the attention they deserve," said Richard Reading, Ph.D, Butterfly Pavilion vice president of science and conservation. "Most zoos don't focus on invertebrates — we do. We talk about all those little things that run the world, all the things that are important that if we didn't have, the world would collapse in just a matter of months."

For the past 30 years, exhibits and initiatives at Butterfly Pavilion have helped to educate people about these animals that do not have a backbone, with different rooms highlighting different species ranging from insects to aquatic animals.

"We want to tell the story about everything from octopuses to corals to butterflies to ants to tarantulas to even things that are scary, like black widows, because they're all important and they all have a role to play in this ecosystem and this planet we call home," Reading said.

When people step foot into the Wings of The Tropics, they are immersed into a 7,200-square-foot tropical forest that has around 2,000 butterflies fluttering all around.

"Butterfly Pavilion, it brings in butterflies from all over the world and we partner with sustainable butterfly farms that in turn have conservation efforts in their countries," said Butterfly Pavilion Lepidopterist Shiran Herschcovich. "So, by bringing in butterflies, Butterfly Pavilion supports tropical rainforest conservation all over the world."

Having this zoo helps ensure these animals are protected and preserved for years to come. Besides educating people on invertebrates, Reading explained that research is being done not only at Butterfly Pavilion, but all over the world.

"Butterfly Pavilion is key because we reach hundreds of thousands of people every year. We bring to them the knowledge and education about the importance of invertebrates, the 97% of species that we share this planet with," Reading said.

As exciting as it is to have all these invertebrates on display, Reading explained there is a need to move into a larger space. Originally, there were thoughts of Butterfly Pavilion moving to Broomfield, but "our board decided that would not [be] the ideal location." According to Reading, they are looking for a new site that can help accommodate more visitors.

"We'd love to get the support. We're going to need a lot of resources. The construction cost has ballooned since we first started this initiative before COVID, and now, we need even more money to realize a better and bigger home for our animals and for us," he explained

To keep the momentum building in this major milestone, the team at Butterfly Pavilion has some exciting updates. That includes a new exhibit called "Legacies: Invertebrates of Mexico" and a new conservation program.

"This 30th anniversary year is also very special because we're launching our brand new conservation project in partnership with the Government of Mexico to observe the migratory monarch butterfly. The migratory monarch completes journeys of upwards of 3,000 miles in one of the most spectacular acts that life completes," Herschcovich said.

In celebrating this new chapter, the staff is also reminded of the decades of dedication Butterfly Pavilion has in spearheading solutions to ensure invertebrates are recognized.

"My favorite part of the job is getting to work with the animals," Reading said. "I love going to the field in particular and spending time outdoors in nature with all the wildlife that again creates the ecosystem that we need to survive."