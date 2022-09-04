Debate intensifies on how much trail access to give e-bikes

DENVER (AP) — The debate over how much access to trails, if any, electric bicycles should be given has led to near-fist fights on some paths in Colorado as communities grapple with clashing opinions over their off-road use.

The Colorado Sun reports e-bike advocates have long touted them as a safe, environmentally friendly way to extend the promise of the outdoors to those unable to navigate trails on traditional bikes, including older riders and the disabled.

But critics compare e-bikes to motorcycles and fear they could pit other trail users against cyclists in general, jeopardizing hard-fought trail access for mountain bikes.