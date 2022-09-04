Watch Now
Debate intensifies on how much trail access to give e-bikes

Brian Melley/AP
In this photo taken Sept. 23, 2018, a mountain biker pedals past a No E-bikes sign in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, Calif. Motorized electric bicycles may soon be humming their way into serene national parks and other public lands nationwide. A new Trump administration order would allow so-called e-bikes on every federal trail where a regular bike can go.(AP Photo/Brian Melley)
Posted at 10:27 AM, Sep 04, 2022
DENVER (AP) — The debate over how much access to trails, if any, electric bicycles should be given has led to near-fist fights on some paths in Colorado as communities grapple with clashing opinions over their off-road use.

The Colorado Sun reports e-bike advocates have long touted them as a safe, environmentally friendly way to extend the promise of the outdoors to those unable to navigate trails on traditional bikes, including older riders and the disabled.

But critics compare e-bikes to motorcycles and fear they could pit other trail users against cyclists in general, jeopardizing hard-fought trail access for mountain bikes.

