Deaths of Elizabeth man, his 5-year-old daughter being investigated as murder-suicide

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office announced it is investigating the deaths of an Elizabeth man and his 5-year-old daughter as a murder-suicide.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office assisted the Elizabeth Police Department regarding an investigation into a possibly suicidal person who was with his 5-year-old daughter.

It was determined the man was the girl's custodial parent and "clearly presented a danger to the child," the sheriff's office said in a press release. A missing and endangered alert was issued for the girl.

A relative of the man in Lone Tree contacted Elizabeth PD and reported that the man left personal items and a possible suicide note, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation, Elizabeth police officers found the man's vehicle in Casey Jones Park, located at 4189 State Highway 86 in unincorporated Elbert County. The man, along with his daughter, were found dead inside the vehicle.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

No further details were provided. The sheriff's office said this is an open investigation.