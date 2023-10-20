Death threats, eviction notice part of fallout from Jim Jordan vote, Colo. Rep. Buck says

Colorado House Rep. Ken Buck has received multiple death threats and an eviction notice at one of his Colorado offices as he holds out from voting for Jim Jordan as the new speaker of the House, his office confirmed to Denver7.

Buck discussed the threats in an interview with NBC News Thursday and his office confirmed the threats to Denver7 Friday morning.

Buck represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Douglas and Weld counties as well as most of the eastern plains. He is among the group of House Republicans who have withheld their vote for Jordan as speaker. Twenty held out in the first vote, and 22 held out in the second.

Jordan lost a third vote Friday morning.

Buck’s press secretary, Victoria Marshall, told Denver7 in an email that Buck has received “several death threats” and that his office had been inundated with “thousands of calls.” His office said it was reporting the threats to the proper authorities.

Marshall said the landlord was “terminating the lease” at Buck’s Windsor office “in light of Congressman Buck’s vote against Jim Jordan," however the property owner, Dairy Farmers of America, called this "absolutely false."

Their statement to Denver7 reads: "The allegations that Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) evicted Representative Ken Buck from an office space in Windsor, Colo., are completely false. We do not have any ownership of this building and have not been tenants in the space, since our lease was terminated in 2020. Dairy Farmers of America is a cooperative owned by hardworking dairy farm families across the United States. We are a non-partisan organization existing solely for the benefit of our farmer-owners and work with policy makers across all parties to support and protect our family farmers opportunity to dairy."

Multiple Republican lawmakers have reported receiving death threats as Jordan’s bid for speakership has devolved into chaos. Jordan, a staunch Republican from Ohio, and his allies have not been shy about pressuring more moderate conservatives to back down and give Jordan the speakership.

Still, Republicans like Buck have stated they will not change their vote.

In the interview with NBC’s Meet the Press Now, Buck said Jordan is not to blame for the threats coming his way, instead citing “misinformation” and “hateful information” being released around Jordan’s bid for the gavel.