Death of ex-Colorado real estate developer in Belize was a targeted hit, police say

Investigators believe the killing of a former Colorado real estate developer in Belize last week was a targeted hit, investigators said in a news conference Monday.

Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams said Boris Mannsfeld, 56, had just arrived in the Central American country on the day of his death, which “has all indications of a hit,” according to a video of the news conference shared by Breaking Belize News with The Denver Post.

Williams said Mannsfeld had been in and out of the country since the deaths of two men the commissioner called his “associates”: Ricardo Borja and Darren Taylor.

Though multiple people were arrested in connection to Taylor’s murder and are awaiting trial, Borja’s death remains unsolved, Willaims said. He said another associate of Mannsfeld’s, Frik De Meyere, was a person of interest in Borja’s death and is now in custody and being questioned about Mannsfeld’s killing.

De Meyere is only a suspect and has not been charged in either case, Williams said.

