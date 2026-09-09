Deadly fire under investigation in Commerce City Tuesday, says Adams County Sheriff's Office

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KMGH) — One person is dead following a fire in the Commerce City area on Tuesday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The fire was burning at a home near 88th Avenue and Laurel Drive. The fire kicked off Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

88th Avenue was closed for several hours, reopening around 6:45 p.m.

At 7:00 p.m. updated that, through the course of the investigation, the Adams County Sheriff's Office says that one person is dead.

The Denver7 chopper was able to get images from the time of the fire, which show the extent of the damage.

KMGH

KMGH

The cause of the fire remains under investigation; no further information is expected from the department Tuesday.

The Adams County Coroner will identify the person at a later date.

