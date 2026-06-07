Deadly Colorado prison incident triggers statewide visitation freeze, CDOC says

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Corrections announced Sunday an immediate suspension of prison visitation at all locations following a Friday night incident at one of its facilities that left two inmates dead.

The CDOC said two inmates died and a third was hospitalized at the Bent County Correctional Facility.

No staff was hurt, and officials say there is no threat to nearby communities.

The Bent County facility is on lockdown, and statewide visitation has been suspended.

In a Facebook post, the department explained that the statewide visitation suspension was triggered as a precautionary measure.

“This is a precautionary decision intended to support department operations and maintain the safety and security of our facilities. There are no known threats to the surrounding communities at this time,” the DOC said in the post.

The CDOC Office of the Inspector General is leading the investigation.

No additional details are being released while the inquiry and next-of-kin notifications are underway.