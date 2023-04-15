David’s Bridal could shutter its stores, including six in Colorado, if a buyer isn’t found soon

David’s Bridal, a national retailer of wedding and prom dresses, has informed state employment agencies around the country that it could lay off more than 9,236 employees, including dozens in Colorado, as it seeks a buyer to stave off closure.

The Pennsylvania-based company listed all its U.S. stores without specific breakouts for each in a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) letter filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) on Friday. Included on that list were a half dozen Colorado stores:

-9270 Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster

-8680-B Park Meadows Center Dr. in Lone Tree

-100 South Abilene St. in Aurora

-7320 North Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs

-4300 South College Ave. in Fort Collins

-632 Market St. in Grand Junction

Although the company didn’t say it would definitely shut down the stores, it is setting the groundwork for closures that would overlap with the peak wedding season. The dismissal of field or store employees could begin as soon as June 12 or as late as Aug. 11, which could add an element of chaos to lots of wedding preparations, although most proms should be over by then.

A first round of layoffs among corporate employees was set to begin on Friday, April 14, with a second round to happen between May 13-27 and a third round between June 12-Aug. 11. Distribution center layoffs are set to happen between June 12-16.

Continue reading on The Denver Post